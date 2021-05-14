Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of MAR traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,030. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 142,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Analyst Recommendations for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

