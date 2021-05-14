Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

MBII stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MBII. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.