MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

