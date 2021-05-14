Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

