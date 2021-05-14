Mathew Watson Sells 2,257 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mathew Watson sold 13 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,582.62.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

