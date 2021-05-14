Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Trading Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) shares rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

