Maxim Group Cuts AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $30.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $15.95. 5,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,354,859.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

