Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 271,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,749 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $90.45.
MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
