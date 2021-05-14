Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 271,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,749 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $90.45.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

