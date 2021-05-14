McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.41 Billion

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $59.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.04 billion to $60.30 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03. McKesson has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit