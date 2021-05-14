McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $59.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.04 billion to $60.30 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03. McKesson has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

