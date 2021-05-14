Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.14. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.