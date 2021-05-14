Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after buying an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after buying an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.14. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit