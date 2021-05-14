Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,476 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Celanese by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $166.65 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

