Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,230 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

