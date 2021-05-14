Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. CX Institutional grew its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $124.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

