Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,556 South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in South State by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of SSB opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,113 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.