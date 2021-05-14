Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $276.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.19 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

