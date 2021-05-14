MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.

Shares of MGTX opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.