Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $32,415.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00090892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.80 or 0.00620198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.01127992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.61 or 0.01200270 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

