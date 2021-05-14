Meta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

About Meta

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.