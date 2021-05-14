Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTRAF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Metro stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 11,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398. Metro has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $50.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

