Michael B. Yongue Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Michael B. Yongue lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $435.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

