Michael B. Yongue Purchases 237 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

APTV stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.