Michael B. Yongue Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Michael B. Yongue boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $176.06 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.86 and a 200-day moving average of $247.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

