Michael B. Yongue Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Ball were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $88.46 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

