Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.40 and a 200-day moving average of $230.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 917,754 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $216,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $403,257,000 after purchasing an additional 618,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 728,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $171,710,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

