MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $405.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $488.08 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,067.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.86.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

