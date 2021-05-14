Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of MPB opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

