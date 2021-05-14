Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 200,598 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10,580.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

