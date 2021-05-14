Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $32.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 990,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $302,252,000 after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.