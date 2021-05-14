Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

