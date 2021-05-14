Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MI.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.29.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$21.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$776.65 million and a PE ratio of 10.90. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

