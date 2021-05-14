Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $30.65 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $8.16 or 0.00016091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 3,757,308 coins. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

