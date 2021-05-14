Mitchell Gold Sells 10,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 157,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

