Mizuho Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $36.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.08.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

