Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of JAMF opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,273.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,847 shares of company stock worth $13,913,016.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Jamf by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Jamf by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 406,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

