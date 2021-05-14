MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 1.5%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €7.11 ($8.36) and last traded at €7.18 ($8.45). 24,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.29 ($8.58).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on MLP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on MLP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.01. The company has a market cap of $780.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

