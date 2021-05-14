ModiHost Price Down 13.9% This Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. ModiHost has a market cap of $190,385.33 and approximately $44,557.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00092216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.78 or 0.01174946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00067570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00109490 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.