MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $18,895.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018777 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00227806 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,969,660 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

