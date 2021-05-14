More Coin Price Hits $0.13 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $263,094.82 and approximately $9,646.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00093526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.79 or 0.01209259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00115633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063718 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

