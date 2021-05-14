Morgan Stanley Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $70.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STLD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 275,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

