Morgan Stanley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $26.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.