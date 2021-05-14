Morgan Stanley Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $420.00

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Shares of TWLO opened at $281.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.35 and its 200 day moving average is $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit