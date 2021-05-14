Morgan Stanley Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $420.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Shares of TWLO opened at $281.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.35 and its 200 day moving average is $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

