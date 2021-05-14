Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $320.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $259.76 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $281.99. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.69 and its 200 day moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.