Morgan Stanley Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $335.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $219.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $121,479,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.