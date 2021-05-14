Morgan Stanley Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $605.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $567.00 to $605.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS opened at $475.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $504.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

