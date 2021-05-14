Morgan Stanley Trims Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price to $265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.43.

RACE opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.06.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

