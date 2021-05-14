Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Raised to C$39.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

Shares of TSE:MSI traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.52. 108,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,553. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.08. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.22 and a 12 month high of C$34.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

