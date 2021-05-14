Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.54.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.38. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.