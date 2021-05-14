Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

