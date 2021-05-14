Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 135,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $383.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.08 and a 12 month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.