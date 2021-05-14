Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

